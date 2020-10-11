Madhya Pradesh: Army jawan kills JCO in Katni ordnance factory; goes into hiding

A junior commissioned officer (JCO) of Army posted at an ordnance factory in Katni, 462 km east of Bhopal, was allegedly shot dead by a jawan posted at the same factory after an argument between the two on Saturday evening. The jawan has been hiding somewhere in the factory since, with a rifle and catridges, said police.

“After killing JCO Ashok Shikara, 45, the accused, Sakar Singh, 40, who is from Defence Security Corps (DSC), fired at least five more rounds in the air and threatened the factory personnel around not to come in his way. He has been hiding somewhere in the factory for the past 18 hours and we are trying to nab him,” said Katni’s city superintendent of police Shashikant Shukla.

He said, “Singh has a rifle and several live cartridges. We have sealed the factory and are trying to nab him. Police are also using drone cameras to locate the jawan.”

“The officers on duty informed the Madhav Nagar police station in Katni late on Saturday that JCO Shikara and Singh had had an argument during the evening parade at around 6 pm. After the parade, Singh fired at least four rounds on Shikara from his service rifle, killing him on the spot. Later, Singh fired at least five shots in air and hid in the factory,” said the officer.

