Sections
Home / Bhopal / Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion to take place on Thursday: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion to take place on Thursday: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chouhan flew to New Delhi on Sunday to hold consultations with the central BJP leadership over the much- talked about cabinet expansion.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 16:26 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Bhopal Madhya Pradesh

Shivraj Singh Chouhan took oath as chief minister for a record fourth term on March 23 this year, after Kamal Nath resigned from the top post following rebellion by nearly two dozen MLAs of the Congress. (HT photo)

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion will take place on Thursday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Chouhan flew to New Delhi on Sunday to hold consultations with the central BJP leadership over the much- talked about cabinet expansion.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme here on Wednesday, Chouhan said, “The governor will take oath today. The cabinet members will take oath tomorrow.” Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has been given the additional charge of Madhya Pradesh in view of incumbent Lalji Tandon’s hospitalisation.

Asked about the delay in cabinet expansion, Chouhan said, “Only amrit (elixir) comes out of manthan (churning), vish (poison) is consumed by (Lord) Shiva.” Around 20 to 25 new members, including some former Congress MLAs who had joined the BJP in March, are likely to be inducted into the cabinet, sources in the BJP earlier said.



Chouhan took oath as chief minister for a record fourth term on March 23 this year, after Kamal Nath resigned from the top post following rebellion by nearly two dozen MLAs of the Congress.

Most of the rebels were considered close to former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who quit the Congress and joined the BJP more than three months ago.

The initial ‘mini’ expansion of the Chouhan cabinet took place on April 21 with the induction of five ministers, including two former Congress MLAs.

When asked about Chouhan’s announcement of cabinet expansion on Thursday, Kamal Nath told reporters, “This is for the first time in the history of the country when the cabinet expansion is taking place after such a long time. Only time will tell what was the reason for this delay and what will be its results.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

China’s new security law violates Hong Kong agreement, says UK’s foreign secretary
Jul 01, 2020 17:04 IST
Amul dedicates new doodle to India’s ban on Chinese apps
Jul 01, 2020 16:55 IST
Indian, Chinese armies stress on need for quick, phased de-escalation at border
Jul 01, 2020 16:54 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: Boiler explosion in Tamil Nadu claims 6 lives, CM announces Rs 3 lakh compensation for kin of victims and all the latest news
Jul 01, 2020 16:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.