Madhya Pradesh CM says no lockdown in districts barring Sundays

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who undergoing treatment for COVID-19, chairs a virtual cabinet meeting from the hospital, in Bhopal. (ANI)

Madhya Pradesh (MP) Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Friday night that from now on there would be no lockdown in any of the districts except those on Sundays and the pre-announced one, albeit the restrictions are in place in varying degrees in some towns and cities, including state capital Bhopal.

Lockdown restrictions were imposed at night on March 24 in MP as a part of the nationwide restrictions to prevent the spread of the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, which were lifted in the state on June 15.

However, the state government had left it to the respective district administration to decide on lockdown measures as the situation demanded after the restrictions were lifted on June 15.

Consequently, lockdown restrictions were enforced in cities and towns such as Bhopal, Gwalior, Morena, Shivpuri, Jabalpur, Indore, etc, beyond June 15.

The state government has also curbed the powers of district collectors in imposing lockdown measures, an official communiqué stated.

“We have to accelerate the pace of our economy. From now on, there will be no lockdown in any district of the state other than the pre-announced one and Sunday. If the need for lockdown arises in any district due to unavoidable reasons, permission will have to be sought from the state level. No collector will be able to impose lockdown in the district on his/her own free will,” it said.

The CM’s announcement came during a review meeting on Covid-19 situation in the state. He presided over the meeting via a video-conference link from a private hospital in Bhopal, where he is undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

The CM said rapid antigen detection (RAD) test had started in Bhopal and it should be replicated in Indore and other districts as well.

Chouhan ordered the setting up of an expert committee to curb the death rate in Hamidia Hospital, the teaching hospital of Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, and also to improve the healthcare infrastructure, as per the official information.

The CM announced that in the second phase of Kill Corona campaign known as “Sankalp ki chain jodo, Corona ki chain todo” would be launched in MP on Saturday (August 1) and to continue until August 14.

“This is primarily an awareness campaign under which people will be made aware to wear masks and adhering to maintaining social distancing norms by which the viral infection will be eliminated,” the communiqué stated, quoting the CM.

Chouhan said three kinds of quarantine facilities such as home,

home, institutional, and paid are available. The paid category of quarantine facility is for those Covid-19 patients, who can afford it.

Additional chief secretary Health Mohd Suleman said MP is ranked 15th in the country in both active and positive cases.

According to Thursday’s (July 30) report, MP had 8,454 active cases.

Efforts are continuously on to ramp up the daily testing count. On Wednesday (July 29), the state tested 14,647 swab samples.

The latest health department’s bulletin – released at night on Friday – stated that MP has reported 31,806 Covid-19 cases, including 838 new ones in the past 24 hours.

In July, the state recorded 18,213 Covid-19 cases, or 57% of the state’s viral load to date.

While the corresponding figure between March 20 and June 30 was 13,593

MP has reported 867 Covid-19-related deaths, including 295 in July, or 34% of the fatalities because of the viral outbreak, the bulletin stated.

In July and until June 30, 11,876 and 10,395 Covid-19 patients, respectively, were discharged from various hospitals in the state after they had recovered from their viral infection.

Until July 30, the active Covid-19 cases in MP were 2,626 and the figure had gone up to 8,668 on July 31.

MP has conducted 7,67,571 Covid-19 tests, including 4,02,104 and 3,65,467 in July and until June 30, respectively, the bulletin added.