Madhya Pradesh CM speaks to PM Modi regarding flood situation in state

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the flood situation in the state.

Madhya Pradesh has reported torrential rains for the past few days in several districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a red alert for Vidisha, Sehore, Rajgarh and Shajapur areas.

The weather department added that extremely heavy rainfall was recorded at Chhindwara, Seoni, Hoshangabad and Harda districts.

“I explained the entire situation to PM Modi today morning. We are being given his support. I am happy that we continued the rescue operations overnight. The five people of Sehore district stranded in Narela village were rescued at 2:30 am,” Chouhan said.

The chief minister added that floods have caused devastation in more than 394 villages in nine districts of Madhya Pradesh and over 7,000 people have been rescued so far. He urged people not to insist on staying in the villages that the administration is requesting them to leave.

The chief minister’s office (CMO) said that Chouhan chaired a high level meeting on Saturday to assess the rain and flood situation. He further directed officials to pay close attention to the Narmada river and its tributaries as heavy rains will hit the state in the next 48 hours

Chouhan also asked officials to stay in contact with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams in case of emergencies, the CMO added.

(With inputs from ANI)