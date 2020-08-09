Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Bhopal / Madhya Pradesh CM to donate plasma for treatment of Covid-19 patients

Madhya Pradesh CM to donate plasma for treatment of Covid-19 patients

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had tested positive for coronavirus on July 25 and remained hospitalised for 11 days before he was discharged on August 5.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 23:16 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Bhopal

Since his release from the hospital, Chouhan has been under home quarantine. (ANI file photo)

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said he would donate his blood plasma for treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Chouhan had tested positive for coronavirus on July 25 and remained hospitalised for 11 days before he was discharged on August 5.

“I was tested positive for Covid-19 earlier and I am perfectly healthy now after treatment. Antibodies to fight coronavirus must have been developed in my body and so I will soon donate plasma for therapy,” an official release quoted the chief minister as saying while reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the state via video conferencing.

Since his release from the hospital, Chouhan has been under home quarantine.



Convalescent plasma therapy involves taking antibodies from the blood of a person who has recovered from Covid-19 and transfusing those into an active coronavirus infected patient to help kickstart the immune system to fight back the infection.

Chouhan was discharged from Chirayu Medical College and Hospital without a prior testing.

The CM was discharged on the basis of doctors’ advice as per the ICMR policy dated May 8, 2020, wherein patients can be discharged after 10 days of symptoms onset and no fever for three days, the hospital had said.

The coronavirus tally in Madhya Pradesh crossed the 39,000-mark on Sunday with the addition of 868 cases, as per health officials.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

DY Patil Dental college asks fourth-year students to appear in-person for final exams
Aug 09, 2020 23:43 IST
Researchers record 140 species of butterflies at Matheran
Aug 09, 2020 23:43 IST
Water stock in four dams 65.05%; Khadakwasla at 94.08%
Aug 09, 2020 23:43 IST
Sahakarnagar, Vadgaonsheri, Bibwewadi, Karvenagar emerge as new hotspots
Aug 09, 2020 23:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.