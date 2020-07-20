Sections
Madhya Pradesh Congress to launch agitation against state govt

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 14:17 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Bhopal

Kamal Nath further asked all the MLAs to take action against the government, in solidarity, sources informed. (Sonu Mehta/HT file photo)

In the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting held at party leader Kamal Nath’s residence on Sunday, it was decided to launch an agitation against the BJP government, sources said.

Kamal Nath told MLAs that after winning the by-election, the next meeting will take place after taking oath in Raj Bhavan. He further asked all the MLAs to take action against the government, in solidarity, sources informed.

All the MLAs were not present in the meeting held here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA KP Singh reached Home Minister Narottam Mishra’s bungalow today morning.



“Even when Kamal Nath was the Chief Minister, all MLAs did not use to attend the meeting. Congress doesn’t have the confidence, they are just trying to show it so that others do not leave the party,” said Mishra.

Attacking the Congress, Narottam Mishra said, “the party has always been doing politics in the name of Dalits, it has not done any work for their betterment.”

