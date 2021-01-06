Sections
Madhya Pradesh: FIR against farmer leader for threatening to blow up RSS HQ, Mohan Bhagwat

In his speech, Arun Bankar said, “If Prime Minister Narendra Modi fires gunshots on farmers, we will blow up RSS headquarters in Nagpur with the RSS chief in it.”

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 14:28 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times Bhopal/Betul

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (ANI)

The Betul Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against Maharashtra’s farmer leader Arun Bankar for his alleged speech in Betul district in Madhya Pradesh threatening to blow up the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur along with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, said police.

The case was registered at Kotwali police station in Betul under sections 505 (2)(statements conducting to public mischief and with an intention to incite public) and 506 (criminal intimidation) on the complaint of BJP Betul district president Aaditya Babla Shukla, said police.

No arrest has been made so far.

Also Read: SC to hear pleas against farm laws, issues related to farmers protest on January 11

Kotwali police station in-charge Santosh Pandre said, “During a rally of farmers in Betul on their way from Nagpur to Delhi, farmer leader Arun Bankar paid tributes at Shaheed Kisan Stambh at Multai in the district on Monday and also addressed the farmers. In his speech, Bankar said if Prime Minister Narendra Modi will fire gunshots on farmers, we will blow up RSS headquarters in Nagpur with the RSS chief in it.”

Police are investigating the matter, said the police officer.

The complainant Aaditya Babla Shukla said, “Arun Bankar is trying to disturb the peace and harmony in society by inciting public. Police should arrest him immediately.”

(With inputs from Mayank Bhargava)

