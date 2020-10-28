Madhya Pradesh: Man kills wife two months after marriage, surrenders to police

A man allegedly killed his wife late on Tuesday night in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, and surrendered soon after, said the police.

The woman was identified as Anshu Sharma, 22, a resident of Jaora Compound in Indore. “Police detained Harsh Sharma who is from a reputed family after he surrendered before police at Sanyogitaganj police station in the early hours of Wednesday,” said Rajeev Tripathi, Sanyogitaganj police station-in-charge.

He added, “We are in the process of registering an FIR after sending the body for a post-mortem examination.”

“Anshu met Harsh a few months ago while working in the latter’s father’s company. Anshu’s family lives in Kalindi locality of Indore. They married in a temple in August this year, against the wishes of their families. Harsh told police that Anshu would often fight with him and she would also talk to other people over phone late into the night. She also refused to tell him who she was talking to and would start arguing instead. That day, Harsh was in an inebriated state when he strangulated her with his dog’s leash. Later, he stabbed her to death,” said Tripathi.

Also read | Woman shot dead by stalker, murder caught on camera

Harsh called his father and informed him about the incident. The father brought him to the police station where he surrendered, said the officer.

Anshu’s mother said, “I don’t know why my daughter was killed. She was 1-month pregnant. I have lost my daughter and grandchild both. I want justice.”

The cause of Anshu’s death would be established only after the post-mortem.