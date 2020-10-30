Sections
Madhya Pradesh: Part of under-construction bridge collapses, six labourers injured

Ujjain district collector Ashish Singh suspended an engineer, Raghunath Suryawanshi, involved in the project. He ordered an inquiry into the quality of construction material

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 12:52 IST

By Shruti Tomar, Hindustan Times Bhopal

At least six labourers were injured when a part of an under-construction bridge collapsed in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Thursday afternoon, said police.

Ujjain district collector Ashish Singh suspended an engineer, Raghunath Suryawanshi, involved in the project. He ordered an inquiry into the quality of construction material and also to fix the responsibility for the collapse.

A case has also been registered against a private contractor under Indian Penal Code’s Section 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), said Satyendra Shukla, police superintendent, Ujjain.

Shukla added a 15-metre part of the bridge collapsed when a stone slab was being fixed.

Mahesh Parmar, the local Congress lawmaker, staged a sit-in with several other people and demanded a high-level inquiry into the collapse.

“The mishap smacks of massive corruption involved in the construction of the bridge. The bridge is being constructed from 2019 and it is going to be become an important link for connectivity between Ujjain and many districts of Rajasthan.”

