Madhya Pradesh Police book 24-year-old woman for kidnapping minor girl

The Madhya Pradesh police have booked a 24-year-old woman for kidnapping a minor girl after tracing the two to Rajasthan’s Dholpur, where they had moved after getting married in Agra, a police officer said. The two had earlier become friends on a social media site, he added.

“The minor girl went missing on August 20. An FIR [First Information Report] was lodged with police in Bhind by her family under section 363 [kidnapping] of the IPC [Indian Penal Code]. The girl reportedly came to Jabalpur and resided with the 24-year-old woman. They later went to Dholpur. A missing person report regarding the woman was registered by her mother with Gohalpur police station in Jabalpur,” said Jabalpur police superintendent Siddharth Bahuguna.

He added two days back, the woman informed her mother that she had married the minor girl in Agra, whom she had met via Facebook a few months ago, and wanted to spend the rest of her life with her. “The mother informed the police. A police team traced the two to Dholpur and brought them back to Jabalpur,” said Bahuguna.

He said they were investigating the matter to know why they chose to live in Dholpur and if there is any other person involved.

The police brought the two from Dholpur to Jabalpur on Saturday and recorded the statement of the 17-year-old girl.