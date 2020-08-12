Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Bhopal / Madhya Pradesh’s Covid-19 recovery rate touches 75%, says CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh’s Covid-19 recovery rate touches 75%, says CM Chouhan

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that arrangement of treatment for patients with minor symptoms should be made at home, subject to availability of facility at home.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 07:28 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Bhopal

The chief minister said that arrangement of treatment for patients with minor symptoms should be made at home, subject to availability of facility at home. (Raj K Raj/HT file photo)

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the recovery rate of coronavirus has touched 75 per cent mark in the state and patients in large number are going home after the recovery.

“At present, the recovery rate of the state has touched 75.1 percent and the number of active patients has become 9,105. New 843 patients have been admitted to the state and at the same time, 922 went back home after the recovery. In comparison to Monday, the number of active patients has declined by 98,” said Chouhan while he was reviewing the situation of Covid-19 and arrangements in the state through video conference

The fatality rate in the state is 2.54 and every possible effort is being made to minimise it further, he said.

The chief minister said that arrangement of treatment for patients with minor symptoms should be made at home, subject to availability of facility at home.



He further instructed that corona related health checkups should be conducted compulsorily in all jails of the state. State Home Minister Dr Narrotam Mishra informed that 30 patients of coronavirus have been found in Gwalior jail. Chouhan then instructed to make separate wards and arrangements for treatment in the jails.

He asked officials to pay special heed to Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Vidisha. (ANI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

ISRO spy case: Kerala gives Rs 1.30 cr relief to scientist Nambi Narayanan
Aug 12, 2020 08:07 IST
‘We’ve grown up watching Kohli, Rohit, can’t imagine sledging them’
Aug 12, 2020 08:05 IST
Director Nishikant Kamat hospitalised: report
Aug 12, 2020 08:01 IST
International Youth Day 2020: History, significance and theme
Aug 12, 2020 07:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.