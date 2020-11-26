Madhya Pradesh: Three of a family die after stepbrother allegedly sets house on fire

A man, his wife and teenaged daughter burned to death, while his teenaged son was seriously injured, after the man’s stepbrother allegedly set their house on fire over a property dispute in Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur district, 656km east of Bhopal, early Thursday, police said.

After setting the house on fire, the stepbrother allegedly hanged himself in his room, said ML Solanki, superintendent of police, Anuppur.

The injured teenager was rushed to a nearby hospital from where he was referred to the Shahdol district hospital, said the SP.

Solanki said the door to the house was found locked from the outside. The deceased man’s brother said, “Our stepbrother had been fighting with my brother over property for a long time. On Wednesday night too, they had a fight over some issue.”

“According to villagers, the stepbrother poured kerosene oil on the house and set it on fire around 2am on Thursday. Later, he went to his house and killed himself. The villagers tried to douse the fire and some rushed to nab him, but he was found dead,” said Solanki.

Police are investigating the matter.