Sections
Home / Bhopal / Madhya Pradesh witnesses reduction in rainfall activity

Madhya Pradesh witnesses reduction in rainfall activity

A meteorologist with the IMD’s Bhopal office told news agency PTI that there was a let-up in the rainfall activity in the state on Sunday.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 20:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bhopal along with Indore and Sehore had been receiving incessant rainfall since Friday. (ANI file photo)

After receiving heavy rainfall over the past couple of days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Madhya Pradesh saw a reduction in rainfall activity on Sunday as the low pressure area moved towards Rajasthan.

A meteorologist with the IMD’s Bhopal office told news agency PTI that there was a let-up in the rainfall activity in the state on Sunday. He added that the highest rainfall was of 26mm which was recorded in Ratlam district from 8.30am to 5.30pm and there was no rainfall during the day in the capital city of Bhopal.

Also read: Heavy rain likely in several South Bengal districts from Monday

Bhopal along with Indore and Sehore had been receiving incessant rainfall since Friday. Bhopal on Friday recorded 210 mm of rainfall and incidents of waterlogging were reported from several areas. Roads in some areas got submerged following the downpour.

Officials said that due to the present decrease in rainfall, water level of rivers and nullahs started falling and road connectivity between some districts, which got affected in the last two days, was re-established.



The weather department did not issue any rainfall alert, but its update showed that heavy rains are likely to take place in 14 districts, including Shahdol and Balaghat, till Monday morning.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

AG KK Venugopal declines permission to prosecute Swara Bhasker for contempt of court
Aug 23, 2020 20:28 IST
‘Reports of Sonia Gandhi resigning as Congress president false’: Randeep Surjewala
Aug 23, 2020 20:23 IST
Karnataka phone tapping row: Cong MP vows to escalate fight to Centre, seeks probe
Aug 23, 2020 20:29 IST
Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell’s statue vandalized in Seattle
Aug 23, 2020 20:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.