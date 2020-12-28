Sections
Home / Bhopal / Man booked for trying to hide religious identity to marry woman

Man booked for trying to hide religious identity to marry woman

Police also recovered a fake Aadhaar card issued in the name of Ravi Yadav from the possession of the accused Rafiq Khan.

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 21:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bhopal

Image for representation.

A 32-year-old man was booked and detained for attempting to marry a woman by hiding his religion in Bhopal on Monday, said police.

Police also recovered a fake Aadhaar card issued in the name of Ravi Yadav from the possession of the accused Rafiq Khan, a resident of Hoshangabad, said Sai Krishna Thota, superintendent of police, Bhopal (south).

The SP said, “Rafiq was trying to marry a 23-year-old woman from Obaidullahganj on Sunday in a Hanuman temple in Katra village of Bhopal district. Some unidentified people informed an organisation about this cheating and also informed the police.”

Also read: MHA extends Covid-19 guidelines till January

“Police reached the temple and detained Rafiq. During the interrogation, Rafiq confessed to have committed the crime,” said the police officer.

“The woman told the police that she met Rafiq four years ago while undergoing medical treatment. Rafiq introduced himself as Ravi Yadav. After their friendship for four years, her family decided to solemnize their marriage but she didn’t know that the man was a Muslim,” said Sudhir Arjariya, town inspector, Kolar police.

An FIR has been registered under section 420 (cheating) and 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) of the Indian Penal Code at Kolar police station, Arjariya.

