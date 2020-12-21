Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bhopal / Minor forced into sex trade; sister, 6 arrested

Minor forced into sex trade; sister, 6 arrested

Bhopal’s superintendent of police (north) Mukesh Shrivastava said: “Upset with the violent behaviour and drug addiction of the girl, who is a class 10 student, the mother informed Childline and sent her to a shelter home in Bhopal in November where she was counselled for a month. The victim shared her ordeal recently and told the counsellors that her sister pushed her into drugs and the sex trade. The mother lodged a complaint at Gandhi Nagar police station {on Saturday} ...on Saturday.”

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 06:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bhopal

Police arrested seven people on Sunday, including the minor’s 20-year-old sister and a man with two sons, on Sunday under section 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act, the police said. (HT Archives. Representative image)

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly drugged and pushed into the sex trade by her elder sister in Bhopal, the police said on Sunday.

Police arrested seven people on Sunday, including the minor’s 20-year-old sister and a man with two sons, on Sunday under section 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act, the police said.

Bhopal’s superintendent of police (north) Mukesh Shrivastava said: “Upset with the violent behaviour and drug addiction of the girl, who is a class 10 student, the mother informed Childline and sent her to a shelter home in Bhopal in November where she was counselled for a month. The victim shared her ordeal recently and told the counsellors that her sister pushed her into drugs and the sex trade. The mother lodged a complaint at Gandhi Nagar police station {on Saturday} ...on Saturday.”

“In her statement registered with the police, the minor said she was raped for the first time two years ago when she was just 13 years old. Her sister, who works in a company in Indore, took her to an unknown place in Bhopal and gave some cannabis to her. Later, the sister left her alone with a man, Sameer, who raped her. The man also gave Rs 2,000 to her sister. The victim’s sister took her to several places where people raped her and gave money to her sister,” the SP said. A cousin of the girl also raped her. Police are interrogating the people they have arrested, who are all related o each other.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

West Bengal polls and the possible role of defections
by Roshan Kishore and Abhishek Jha
Health ministry meeting today after spread of mutant coronavirus strain in UK
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Farmers to start relay hunger strike from today to mount pressure on govt
by Fareeha Iftikhar
Covid-19: What you need to know today
by R Sukumar

latest news

Time to seek solutions for cities, not individuals
by Bharati Chaturvedi
Britain, EU tell each other to give way in ‘difficult’ trade talks
by Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
Minor abducted, gang-raped in Bihar
by Prashant Ranjan
Health ministry meeting today after spread of mutant coronavirus strain in UK
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.