Minor in Bhopal befriended during PUBG game, gang raped and blackmailed

Police arrested the accused after the survivor and her mother lodged a police complaint. They will be produced in a court on Thursday. (AFP/Getty Images/Representative use)

Three teenagers were arrested Wednesday late evening in Bhopal for allegedly raping a minor repeatedly for the past one and a half months after befriending her online while playing PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) game, said police.

All three boys, under 20 years of age, were residents of Gautam Nagar locality in Bhopal, said Alok Shrivastava, town inspector, Ashoka Garden police station.

The accused were booked under sections 376 (2)N (committing rape repeatedly on same woman), 376 DA (punishment for gang rape on woman under sixteen years of age) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 5/6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Wednesday evening, according to the police officer.

“The survivor, a 14-year-old girl lodged an FIR on Wednesday evening that the three accused befriended her while playing PUBG game, which is now banned in India, two months ago. They called her to meet them at a place in Rambha Nagar area, where they live, in September first week. When she reached there, all three accused raped her. They also shot videos of their criminal act and started blackmailing her. They raped her many times during this period.”

“The girl’s mother noticed sudden changes in the behaviour of her daughter, who later confided in her on Wednesday. The girl with her mother then reached Ashoka Garden police station and lodged the FIR,” the officer added.

Police have arrested all the three accused, who are being questioned. They would be produced before the court on Thursday, according to a police officer from Ashoka Garden police station.