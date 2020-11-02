Sections
E-Paper Games
Mohan Bhagwat, Murli Manohar Joshi to mark presence in RSS’ regional meet in MP

The 'Madhya Bharat Prant' spokesperson Omprakash Sisodia said national office bearers of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh would participate in the working committee meeting of the organization's Madhya Kshetra.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 22:30 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Bhopal

The RSS’ all-India working committee meeting takes place annually ahead of Diwali and some 400 functionaries take part, but this year, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, regional levels meets are being held. (PTI file photo)

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi will take part in the organisation’s two-day regional working committee meet beginning here on Thursday.

Its ‘Madhya Bharat Prant’ spokesperson Omprakash Sisodia said national office bearers of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh would participate in the working committee meeting of the organization’s Madhya Kshetra.

The RSS’ all-India working committee meeting takes place annually ahead of Diwali and some 400 functionaries take part, but this year, due to the Covid-19 outbreak, regional levels meets are being held, sources said.

The RSS organisational set-up has 11 ‘khsetras’ or regions.

Sisodia said Bhagwat and Joshi would stay in Bhopal on Wednesday and Saturday.

