Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bhopal / MP by-polls: BJP candidate tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of election

MP by-polls: BJP candidate tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of election

The candidate was busy canvassing in his constituency on Friday when he complained of restlessness after which he was rushed to a a local hospital, later his Covid-19 test was conducted.

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 15:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bhopal/Sagar

Image for representation. (REUTERS)

A BJP candidate contesting state legislative assembly by-poll in one of the constituencies in Bundelkhand region tested positive for Covid-19 just three days before the polling day, BJP leaders and doctors said.

The candidate was busy canvassing in his constituency on Friday when he complained of restlessness after which the local hospital, where he was rushed to, referred him to a private medical college’s hospital in Bhopal. His test report came back positive for Covid-19.

Dr Sumit Rawat, Bundelkhand medical college virology department in charge, said, “The sample came from Damoh district and we conducted an RTPCR test on it. The report was positive and we informed the party leader about the test result.”

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted on Friday night wishing the party candidate a speedy recovery.

Also read: ‘I steered clear of controversies but…’ - PM tears into Cong over Pulwama

The BJP candidate happens to be one of three Congress MLAs who resigned from the state legislative assembly in July this year and later joined the BJP. These three MLAs’ resignation came four months after 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the assembly in an act of rebellion against the then chief minister Kamal Nath. Their resignations led to the fall of the Congress state government. All 25 ex-MLAs are now BJP candidates from the same constituencies they represented till their resigned from the state assembly.

By-polls in the state are slated to be held in 28 assembly constituencies on November 3. Counting of votes will take place on November 10 as per the Election Commission schedule.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Will provide 19 lakh job opportunities in Bihar, says BJP chief Nadda
Oct 31, 2020 15:10 IST
Work, don’t show off: PM Modi’s mantra for young probationers
Oct 31, 2020 13:53 IST
DC vs MI LIVE: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bowl
Oct 31, 2020 15:11 IST
Ladakh temperature drops to sub-zero, focus shifts to countering Chinese Navy
Oct 31, 2020 14:11 IST

latest news

MP by-polls: BJP candidate tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of election
Oct 31, 2020 15:09 IST
Will provide 19 lakh job opportunities in Bihar, says BJP chief Nadda
Oct 31, 2020 15:10 IST
Pooja Hegde reveals why she took a break from Bollywood after Mohenjo Daro
Oct 31, 2020 15:01 IST
No Time to Die costing studio Rs 75 cr in interest per month due to delay
Oct 31, 2020 14:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.