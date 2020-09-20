MP Congress leader slapped with NSA for assaulting officer, blackening face

The Congress leader has been arrested after he assaulted a government officer in Madhya Pradesh. (Shutter Stock Representative)

A congress leader was arrested and booked under National Security Act (NSA) on Saturday for allegedly attacking and blackening the face of a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) during a blockade, held at latter’s office for demanding compensation for flood-affected people in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh, said police.

Congress leader Bunty Patel, with 20 others, was booked under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on a complaint lodged by Chaurai, Chhindwara SDM CP Patel on Friday late night, while the name of former Congress MLA Chaudhary Gambhir Singh, who was also participated in the protest, was added on Saturday, said Vivek Agrawal, superintendent of police, Chhindwara.

District administration invoked NSA against Congress leader Bunty Patel, who was already facing more than eight criminal cases for voluntarily causing hurt, riots and others, the SP said.

The police officer added that Patel attacked the SDM and blackened his face. “Bunty Patel, who claims to be a leader of farmers, had come to gherao the SDM office in Chaurai with others, demanding compensation for flood-affected people on Friday. SDM CP Patel had come to accept the memorandum but Bunty attacked the SDM and his supporters manhandled the officer. Bunty also blackened the face of the SDM,” said Agrawal.

Later, a few people started pelting stones on the police and administrative officers, who were trying to stop Bunty Patel. Police resorted to use of force to control the situation, said the SP.

SDM CP Patel said, “Bunty Patel tried to kill me by strangulating my throat. I was assuring them that soon we would complete the survey and release the compensation but they didn’t listen to me. He had come with a plan to attack me.”

On Saturday evening, 400 officers including the deputy collector, SDM, revenue officers and others of state administrative services (SAS) went on an indefinite strike demanding security from anti-social elements.

“It is the matter of security of SAS officers especially those who are working in the field to maintain law and order. The state government should provide proper security to us during the protests and also provide permission to use beacon light so that people treat us with respect,” Chhindwara SDM Atul Singh said.