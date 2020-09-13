Sections
Home / Bhopal / MP farmer arrested for causing brother’s death, hiding corpse

MP farmer arrested for causing brother’s death, hiding corpse

The accused, Pooran Silawat, 48, a resident of Raipur village of Bhopal district, surrendered at Eintkhedi police station on Saturday

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 15:51 IST

By Shruti Tomar, Hindustan Times Bhopal

The farmer was helped by three of his friends in disposing of the body. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A farmer was arrested in Bhopal district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday night for causing his brother’s death by electrocution earlier this month and hiding the corpse. The man died after coming in contact with an illegal electric fence laid by the accused to save his crop from stray pigs, said police.

The accused, Pooran Silawat, 48, a resident of Raipur village of Bhopal district, surrendered at Eintkhedi police station on Saturday. An FIR has been registered under section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and 304 (culpable homicide not amounting murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Pooran and three others.

Sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP), Bairasiya, Bhopal, Manak Mani Kumawat said, “Ganesh Silawat, 50, went missing on September 2 from the field where he was last seen. His brother Suresh lodged a missing person’s report with Eintkhedi police station. On September 9, Suresh informed the police that his other brother Pooran had also gone missing.”

“While police were trying to locate Ganesh, Pooran surrendered at Eintkhedi police station. He told the police that he was farming on a piece of government land in his village Raipur where he laid the electric fence to protect the crop from pigs. His brother Ganesh didn’t know about the fence, came in contact with the live wire and was electrocuted on September 2,” said Kumawat.



“The accused said when he saw his brother’s body in the field, he got scared of possible police action. So he tied the corpse to a heavy stone and flung it in a river near the village,” said the SDOP. He was helped by three of his friends in doing so, said the police.

However, his guilt forced him to surrender. Police have fished out Ganesh’s body from the river and sent it for a post-mortem examination. Pooran’s accomplices are yet to be arrested, said the police.

