MP govt plans Sanskrit only play schools to promote language and tradition

From the next academic session, every district in Madhya Pradesh will have a playschool, where mode of education would be Sanskrit, state education minister said on Tuesday.

MP school education department is going to introduce first of its kind playschools, being developed on the concept of a chain of Chinese playschool, where students of class LKG and UKG will be taught speaking, etiquettes, shlokas and names of different objects in Sanskrit language only.

“Instead of LKG and UKG, the classes will be known as Arun and Uday. A government school in every district is being developed for teaching Sanskrit to students. Sanskrit is the mother of all languages. Learning Sanskrit will open the minds of students. It will promote both language and Indian tradition and culture,” said school education department minister, Inder Singh Parmar.

The minister said the MP State Open School Education Board (MPSOSEB) and Yoga guru Ramdev’s Maharishi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan will take care of the syllabus, infrastructure and appointments at the playschools.

“The schools are being developed in a way that working parents can leave their 3-4 years old kids at the school at 9 AM and can take them back in the evening. Teachers with knowledge of both Sanskrit and child psychology will be appointed by the government,” said an official of the school education department, who did not wish to be named.

Raising a doubt on the viability of this project and the future of the students, educationist, Pankaj Prajapati said, “I have serious doubts about the viability of this project. Why will parents send their kids to a Sanskrit school if they don’t want to see their kids working as priests or lecturers of Sanskrit?,” he asked.

“It is good to promote and teach additional languages but to teach only one language- Sanskrit-- used by priests only to perform Hindu rituals, sounds insensible. How will these kids interact with their parents because most of the people don’t know Sanskrit,” said Prajapati.

Maharishi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan Director PR Tiwari, who proposed this project to the department, said that the perception of Sanskrit as the language of the priests was part of the problem.

“This is the problem with people that they associate Sanskrit with priesthood only. Sanskrit is the mother of all languages because a large number of body parts including the palate, tongue, teeth, lips and nose are in use while speaking Sanskrit. It is not merely a language but a skill, to develop a good sense of speaking,” Tiwari said.

“If kids start talking in Sanskrit, it will be very easy for them to learn other languages including French, Spanish, Mandarin and others. In Arun and Uday classes, we will teach everything only in Sanskrit. More than writing, we will prefer speaking in Sanskrit. The languages including Hindi and English will be introduced to these kids in class 1,” he added.

The state government has also announced to develop one locality in every district as a Sanskrit colony, where sign boards, nameplate and other things will be written in the Sanskrit language.

MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has spoken about promoting Sanskrit on several occasions. In 2017, he announced making Sanskrit a compulsory subject in all schools from class 1 to 12 but the school education department failed to introduce Sanskrit in the primary schools.