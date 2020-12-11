MP home minister meets Jaya Bachchan’s mother to reach out to Bengali community ahead of Bengal polls

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra called on Indira Bhaduri, mother of veteran Bollywood actress-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan, at her residence in Bhopal on Friday in a bid to reach out to Bengali community members living in the state ahead of West Bengal assembly elections to be held next year. Mishra is in-charge of BJP’s affairs in 48 assembly constituencies in West Bengal.

Mishra, who recently visited West Bengal, announced on Friday to meet Bengali community families after the attack on the convoy of BJP chief JP Nadda and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) affairs in charge in West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday.

Mishra sought blessings of Bhaduri while touching her feet and apprised her of the present political situation in West Bengal. He urged her to give her blessings for a nationalist and BJP government in the state under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre.

He also told her that there are about 2.5 lakh Bengali families members living in Bhopal and the BJP would soon convene a meeting of all the community members to create a conducive atmosphere for the BJP in West Bengal seeking their support.

After calling on Indira Bhaduri, who lives at Shyamla Hills in Bhopal, Narottam Mishra said, “West Bengal has given several legendary personalities to the country and it has contributed chiefly to country’s literary, spiritual and religious fields. The state played a leading role in the freedom struggle. But when we see such a sorry state of affairs in West Bengal caused by its chief minister Mamta Banerjee, it pains us.”

He said, “West Bengal used to give employment to many but many industries are being closed down in the state and there is poverty and unemployment galore under Mamta Banerjee government. We will meet Bengali community members in the entire country, particularly in Madhya Pradesh. I have requested century’s great actor Amitabh Bachchan’s mother-in-law Indira Bhaduri to appeal to her community members to help BJP restore law and order in West Bengal by forming its government.”

Reacting upon Mishra’s visit to Indira Bhaduri’s residence and his recent visit to West Bengal, state Congress media coordinator Narendra Saluja said, “home minister Narottam Mishra who has been made in-charge of BJP affairs in 48 assembly constituencies in West Bengal is extremely busy with canvassing for the party. Hence, he should be dropped from the state cabinet so that a new home minister could pay attention to deteriorating law and order situation in Madhya Pradesh.”