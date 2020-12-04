Sections
Home / Bhopal / MP home minister ready to volunteer for Covid vaccine trial

MP home minister ready to volunteer for Covid vaccine trial

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 06:06 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Bhopal

Speaking about the ongoing farmers’ protest, Mishra said that the leaders who are trying to instigate the farmers will not be successful in doing so. (Mujeeb Faruqui/HT file photo)

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday said he is ready to volunteer for the Covid-19 vaccine trial and he will also speak to the doctors regarding the process.

“I am ready to volunteer for the Covid-19 vaccine trial. I will speak to the doctors. If people like us come forward then other people will also volunteer,” said Mishra.

Speaking about the ongoing farmers’ protest, Mishra said that the leaders who are trying to instigate the farmers will not be successful in doing so.

“Talks are being held with the farmers peacefully. We will find a way to their issues,” he added.

The farmers are protesting in border areas of Delhi against three farm laws enacted by the government recently. The farmers are protesting against The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

