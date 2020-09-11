Sections
MP incurred loss of Rs 9,500 crore due to heavy rainfall, floods: CM Chouhan

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 20:31 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The chief minister also said that crops over an area of 11.30 lakh hectares were destroyed, leaving 11.34 lakh farmers affected, while around 60,000 houses were damaged. (ANI file photo)

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that torrential rainfall and floods during the last week of August resulted in a loss of Rs 9,500 crore to the state adding that the same was communicated to a central team which arrived in MP on Thursday to assess the damage.

“Extremely heavy rainfall and flooding caused Rs 9,500 crore loss as crops, houses, livestock and roads suffered damage,” Chouhan told reporters after meeting the central team.

He directed the central team to tour affected areas, speak to those who suffered losses and then prepare the damage assessment report.

The chief minister also said that crops over an area of 11.30 lakh hectares were destroyed, leaving 11.34 lakh farmers affected, while around 60,000 houses were damaged.



Chouhan pointed out that though the crop insurance scheme was helping the farmers, central aid was also required to compensate the damage caused by insects.

Also read: Flood batters Madhya Pradesh; 8 killed, over 9,000 moved to relief camps

“Insects have caused immense damage to crops and the Centre should send a separate team to assess it,” he said.

Madhya Pradesh during the last week of August witnessed heavy downpour which caused flooding in several districts. Teams from the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were deployed to rescue people from inundated areas.

On August 29, Chouhan chaired a high-level meeting to assess the rain and flood situation in the state. He directed officials to pay close attention to the Narmada River and its tributaries as heavy rains will hit the state in the next 48 hours and also urged people living in affected areas to move to safer places.

(With inputs from PTI)

