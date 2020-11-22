MP minister orders probe into temple kissing scene in web series Suitable Boy

MP minister Narottam Mishra swung into action a day after a Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha leader from Rewa, Gaurav Mishra, lodged a complaint with the superintendent of police against the web-series. (ANI Photo)

MP home minister Narottam Mishra on Sunday said that he has instructed state officials to initiate action against web series ‘Suitable Boy’ for showing a kissing scene in a temple.

The web series, based on a novel of Vikram Seth, published in 1993, was recently released on an OTT platform.

Mishra said the kissing scene was filmed in a temple where people are singing Bhajans in the background. “There are so many such scenes in the series which hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. I have taken objection to the scene and have asked officers to inquire into the matter and examine the scenes to know the purpose behind filming such obscene scenes in the temple premises. Action will be taken against the producer and director of these scenes,” the home minister said.

His comments came a day after a Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha leader, Rewa, Gaurav Mishra, lodged a complaint with the superintendent of police against the web-series for hurting religious sentiments.

Mishra said, “If the OTT platform doesn’t remove these scenes, we will protest against the OTT platform and the director and producer of the web series for promoting Love Jihad and insulting Hindu sentiments.”

Rewa superintendent of police Rakesh Singh said he has ordered an inquiry in the matter.