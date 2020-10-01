Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bhopal / MP pharma factory murder: Police make 3 more arrests

MP pharma factory murder: Police make 3 more arrests

The murder took place on Tuesday night when six people entered the factory premises, allegedly to steal scrap. The accused, also six in number, were security guards at the factory

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 16:29 IST

By Shruti Tomar, Hindustan Times Bhopal

This brings the number of arrests in the case to five; one man is still on the run. (Representational Image)

Police on Thursday made three more arrests, including that of a minor, for beating two men to death inside a defunct pharmaceutical factory in the Pithampur industrial area of Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district. This brings the total arrests made in the case this far to five.

The murder took place on Tuesday night when six people entered the factory premises, allegedly to steal scrap. The accused, also six in number, were security guards at the factory, said Taresh Soni, town inspector, Pithampur police station.

The accused thwarted the break-in and managed to nab two of the alleged thieves. They then went on to beat the teenager (17), a resident of Khera village, and Roshan Bhargava (25), a resident of Pithampur. While Bhargava died on the spot, the boy succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital, Soni said.

Also read: Kin refuse to cremate MP custodial death victim until cops are booked for murder

Two of the accused were arrested on Wednesday, said the police.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rishi Yadav (22), a resident of Siwan district in Bihar; Harishankar Patel (27) from Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh (UP); Abhishek Thakur (28) and Harvijay Singh (32) from Faizabad district in UP, a juvenile (17) from Pithampur area; and Kapil Yadav, from UP’s Faizabad. Yadav is still on the run.

Police said the arrested men have confessed to their crime. They have been booked under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. They were produced before a court on Thursday and were remanded to judicial custody, Soni added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rahul Gandhi detained on way to Hathras; says pushed, hit with lathi by cops
Oct 01, 2020 17:03 IST
China’s resurrection of 1959 LAC claim may be first step. India preps for fallout
Oct 01, 2020 12:37 IST
Last nail in the coffin of Yogi government: Randeep Singh Surjewala
Oct 01, 2020 16:55 IST
Key witness surfaces in Balrampur gang-rape case, 2 arrested
Oct 01, 2020 16:40 IST

latest news

CSK CEO rubbishes reports of Asif breaching bio-bubble protocols
Oct 01, 2020 17:10 IST
Akash Yaduvanshi is a fitness influencer with an impeccable attitude
Oct 01, 2020 17:08 IST
Bodies of woman, three children found hanging, probe underway
Oct 01, 2020 17:07 IST
Passenger from UAE held in Kerala for smuggling gold in mask
Oct 01, 2020 17:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.