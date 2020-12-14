MP to reopen schools for class 10 and 12 from Dec 18; colleges from January 1

Madhya Pradesh government is going to reopen schools for class 10 and 12 from December 18 while colleges will be reopened from January 1, said an official.

The decisions of reopening of schools and colleges were taken at the meetings of the school education department and higher education department in Bhopal on Monday.

State school education minister Inder Singh Parmar said, “The decision of reopening of schools for class 10 and 12 has been taken to help the students in the preparation for the board exams. The department has asked schools administrations to follow the Covid-19 guidelines, including proper sanitization, use of masks and maintaining social distancing.”

The school principals have also been asked to take the decision of reopening of schools for class 9 and 11 by the end of this week, said the minister.

Earlier, in a review meeting of the school education department held on December 4, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that schools for class 1 to class 8 will be reopened from April 1, 2021.

“The students of class 5 and class 8 will be promoted to higher classes on the basis of their performances in the project work, said an officer of the school education department.

Meanwhile, higher education minister Mohan Singh Yadav said colleges across Madhya Pradesh will be reopened in a phased manner from January 1. “The regular practical classes in the colleges will be started from January 1. The colleges for final year undergraduate and postgraduate classes will begin from January 10 and the remaining classes from January 20.”