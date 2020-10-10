MP woman kills herself, family alleges police refused to register her complaint

A woman killed herself after police allegedly refused to register her complaint regarding a stolen tractor in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, alleged family members.

The victim was a resident of village Bara of Sagar district and killed herself on Friday evening by consuming poison. She was rushed to the community health centre and was later referred to Sagar district hospital where she died during treatment on late Friday night, said police.

The woman’s family members staged a protest and blocked the road by putting the body of the woman in Banda area of Sagar district on Saturday demanding action against Banda police station in-charge Prashant Singh. Later, Sagar superintendent of police Atul Singh reached the spot and cleared the traffic after assuring the family of conducting an inquiry in the matter. The SP also removed Prashant Singh from Banada police station and shifted him to the police lines.

The deceased’s son alleged that a villager Ramratan Mishra had stolen their tractor a week ago and his mother had gone to Banda police station to lodge a complaint as the male members of the family were busy in harvesting but police didn’t listen to her complaint.

“Mishra was harassing my family and demanding money in exchange of the tractor. When my mother went to the police station on Thursday, the police didn’t lodge any complaint but informed Mishra. Later, Mishra threatened her of dire consequences. Upset with Mishra’s threats and police’s action, my mother took her life,” the son said.

However, the SP said, “The deceased’s husband and Ramaratan Mishra had purchased the tractor 7-8 years ago in partnership but the tractor was in the name of the deceased’s husband. A few weeks ago, their relationship turned sour and Mishra took the tractor with him. Mishra was demanding the money which he had invested on the tractor.”

“After the deceased’s complaint, the police personnel of Banda police station went to Mishra’s house and seized the tractor on Friday. The police asked both of them to prove the ownership but the woman had killed herself. In this matter, we found that Banda police didn’t handle the case properly so the in-charge has been removed,” said the officer. Police are investigating the matter.