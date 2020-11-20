Night curfew from Saturday in five Madhya Pradesh districts

On the decision of containment zones, chief minister said that they have left the decision to Crisis Management Group. (PTI Photo)

Madhya Pradesh chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday has announced night curfew in five districts, including Indore and Bhopal, due to rising numbers of Covid-19 cases. The curfew will begin on November 21 at 10 pm.

“Night curfew to be imposed between 10 pm to 6 am, starting from November 21 in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Vidisha, and Ratlam districts,” said Shivraj Singh Chouhan, while talking to ANI.However, people engaged in essential services and factory workers have been exempted from the night curfew. On the decision of containment zones, chief minister said that they have left the decision to Crisis Management Group.

Schools across the state from Class 1 to 8 will continue to remain closed. Students of classes 9 to 12 can visit their schools only for guidance.

Earlier today, chief minister Chouhan rejected reports that the state government was mulling to impose lockdown again in the view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The state has reported 1,363 new cases and 14 deaths on Thursday, according to State Health Department. Madhya Pradesh has so far reported a total of 1,88,018 cases of which 1,75,089 have recovered. A total of 3,129 people have lost their lives due to deadly pandemic.