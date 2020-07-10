Sections
Home / Bhopal / Oppn parties say Dubey’s arrest suspicious, seek CBI probe in case

Oppn parties say Dubey’s arrest suspicious, seek CBI probe in case

Vikas Dubey was arrested outside the Mahakal temple at Ujjan on Thursday, ending a six-day manhunt for the gangster accused of masterminding a deadly ambush on a police party outside his home in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 03:07 IST

By Agencies, Hindustan Times Lucknow/Bhopal

Vikas Dubey was arrested outside the Mahakal temple at Ujjan on Thursday (ANI)

Alleging that gangster Vikas Dubey’s “safe exit” from Kanpur and the sequence of events leading to his arrest in Ujjain was suspicious, senior leaders from Opposition parties on Thursday demanded a high-level probe into the incident.

Dubey was arrested outside the Mahakal temple at Ujjan on Thursday, ending a six-day manhunt for the gangster accused of masterminding a deadly ambush on a police party outside his home in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Taking to Twitter, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath said, “Such a big criminal whom the police are searching for day and night, his safe exit from Kanpur and arrival in Ujjain and later entry into the temple and the way he shouted to get himself arrested gives birth to a lot of suspicion. It hints at some protection and it should be probed.”

Congress’s Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh demanded that chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan order a judicial probe into Dubey’s arrest.



Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanded a CBI probe to ascertain the facts about the “grant of protection” to Dubey. She also accused the BJP government in UP of “complete failure” in handling the case. “The UP government should conduct a CBI probe to ascertain all facts and bring out the links of protection to him,” she said.

Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati alleged that Dubey’s patrons were present in the Uttar Pradesh government and asked the state government to take strict action against them.

“The public is also waiting for the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure strict punishment at the earliest to all the government and political patrons and conspirators connected with Vikas Dubey in his heinous crimes,” she said in another tweet.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also raised questions regarding the arrest. “We hear that the main accused of the Kanpur case is now in police custody. If true, then the government should clarify whether this was surrender or arrest,” he tweeted.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

CWC meeting likely soon to extend Sonia’s tenure
Jul 10, 2020 03:34 IST
Assam changes ordinance on land use after protests
Jul 10, 2020 03:30 IST
Centre’s rural spending doubles amid pandemic
Jul 10, 2020 03:17 IST
Oppn parties say Dubey’s arrest suspicious, seek CBI probe in case
Jul 10, 2020 03:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.