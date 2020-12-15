Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bhopal / ‘Ready to welcome film city in state’: Madhya Pradesh home minister

‘Ready to welcome film city in state’: Madhya Pradesh home minister

MP home minister Narottam Mishra said the move will not only give employment to people but will also give them an opportunity to show their talent.

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 19:20 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Bhopal

File photo: MP home minister Narottam Mishra. (Mujeeb Faruqui/HT file photo)

After Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh government has also shown interest in the development of a ‘film city’ in the state.

MP home minister Narottam Mishra said the state government is ready to welcome film city in the state - a move that will not only give employment to people but will also give them an opportunity to show their talent.

Mishra made this announcement after a meeting with producer and director Rajkumar Santoshi in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Mishra said, “Santoshi wants to develop a film city in MP and open a film academy. We welcome the decision because it will be an opportunity for the residents of the state.”

Rajkumar Santoshi is going to start shooting of three movies in Madhya Pradesh from the next year. Santoshi said, “I had a discussion with the home minister over developing a film city and opening a film academy in Bhopal and I am happy with the positive response of the government.”

Santoshi said, “The government eased the rules for film shooting in MP and that’s why it has become a favourite place for shooting.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, UK to forge 10-year roadmap for ties, push talks on trade deal
by Rezaul H Laskar
Pranab Mukherjee’s son does not want his book published. Daughter disagrees
by Sunetra Choudhury
Delhi HC restrains protesting nurses from continuing their strike at AIIMS
by Richa Banka | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
‘Mungerilal ke haseen sapne’: UP minister’s jibe on AAP’s 2022 poll announcement
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena

latest news

US ramps up vaccinations up as second Covid-19 shot nears
by Associated Press | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
West Indies agrees to tour Bangladesh in January
by Associated Press
‘Ready to welcome film city in state’: Madhya Pradesh home minister
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Poverty linked to higher risk of Covid-19 death: Study
by Asian News International | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.