Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bhopal / Section 144 imposed in parts of Indore after stone-pelting incident

Section 144 imposed in parts of Indore after stone-pelting incident

According to the order issued by the Additional District Magistrate on the instructions of Collector and District Magistrate Manish Singh, a group of five or more than five persons will not be able to gather under the said police station limits without the permission of the competent magistrate.

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 06:04 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Indore

The situation was controlled after police intervention and then Section 144 was imposed in the area. (Himanshu Vyas/HT file photo. Representative image)

Indore district administration imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in Chandankhedi, Dharmat, Rudrakhya, Sunala, Devarakhedi, Gautampura city council, and Sanwer city council areas after an incident of stone-pelting was reported on Tuesday.

According to the order issued by the Additional District Magistrate on the instructions of Collector and District Magistrate Manish Singh, a group of five or more than five persons will not be able to gather under the said police station limits without the permission of the competent magistrate.

“In these areas, sharp weapons and firearms will not be carried nor transported by anyone other than the police forces/officers present on duty. No procession/general assembly/rally/dharna/demonstration or any other activities can be done in the restricted area without prior and competent permission. No action will be taken by any person, group against any class, religious person, or particular group, for any indignant sloganeering or promoting mutual anger. Anything that warrants public anger and affects the public peace should not be done,” the order stated.

Notably, a public awareness rally was organised from Dharmat to Chandkhedi, Kanwasa, Sunala back to Rudrakhya via Khadotya in connection with the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday where an incident of stone-pelting was reported after some people opposed the rally.

The situation was controlled after police intervention and then Section 144 was imposed in the area.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Where India stands in global Covid-19 spread
by Vijdan Mohammad Kawoosa
Rahul Gandhi reluctant to return as Cong chief; Plan B on cards
by Sunetra Choudhury
Covid-19: What you need to know today
by R Sukumar
Delhi govt hopes to launch key infra projects by March next year
by Ashish Mishra

latest news

‘Virat is in your face, Ajinkya is calm and composed’: Ravi Shastri
by hindustantimes.com
Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor pose together in new selfie
by HT Entertainment Desk
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi Sawant aka Julie declares war against Jasmin
by HT Entertainment Desk
China struggles to get the world to trust its vaccines
by Bloomberg | Posted by Karan Manral
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.