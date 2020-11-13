Shivraj Chouhan announces 3-tier panels for public monitoring of development projects

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced constitution of Deendayal committees at village, janpad and district levels for public participation in monitoring of development projects, as per the state government’s official communiqué.

Chouhan’s announcement came while he released Roadmap-2023 for an Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) Madhya Pradesh in a programme.

He said, “A new structure will be created for public participation in the development and monitoring system. Deendayal committees will be constituted at village, Janpad and district levels to ensure public participation and monitoring. Transparency in development works will be increased by extensive use of modern technology in every field.”

He added that his government was also focussing on alleviating the farmers’ hardship. “Farming will be made a profitable business by increasing production and productivity in a modern way. A total of Rs 10,000 of Samman Nidhi will be given to farmers every year in the form of PM Samman Nidhi and Mukhya Mantri Samman Nidhi,” Chouhan stated.

He said, “Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country to have released the roadmap for Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh following the strategy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat. A clear strategy on infrastructure development, health and education, economy and employment and good governance has been chalked out for the roadmap. Ministers will introduce and implement schemes of their departments. Responsibility will be fixed at every level.”

Among other things, the roadmap underlines establishment of a road asset management system, promotion of tourism through ‘Buffer mein safar’ campaign, skill development of service providers, 100% domestic working tap connections, preference to locally manufactured materials in purchase of materials and equipment, setting up air-cargo hub for perishable goods at Indore Airport and single portal for service delivery.

On health services delivery front, some strategies in the roadmap include upgrading of 10,000 sub-health centres and 1,200 primary health centres into wellness centres, establishment of 1,600 ultra-modern maternity centres and establishment of special newborn units at each community health centres, 100% coverage of pregnant women through RCH (reproductive and child health) portal, 100% vaccination of 55 lakh children under 5 years of age, use of tele-medicine and other information and communication technology equipment at 1,200 primary health centres and 10,000 sub-health centres etc.