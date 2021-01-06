Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bhopal / Similar pattern in murders help MP police nab killer in Bhopal

Similar pattern in murders help MP police nab killer in Bhopal

In 2000, Sen had killed five people in Vidisha district in a similar fashion after blindfolding the five victims on the pretext of performing a special ritual to help them find a hidden treasure.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 12:58 IST

By Shruti Tomar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Bhopal

Criminal with knife weapon threatening woman and child in underpass crime (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Bhopal police on Tuesday arrested a murder convict for killing another man three years after he was released from jail. Police was able to crack the case after studying several cases of murder in the past and finding a similarity in the manner of killing of five persons in 2000 by the suspect.

Maniram Sen, 58, the murder convict and resident of Ashoka Garden in Bhopal, was arrested for allegedly murdering Aadil Wahab, a resident of Bhopal, with a stone on November 7, said Rajesh Bhadoriya, additional superintendent of police (ASP), Bhopal.

“Maniram Sen had borrowed Rs 17,000 from Aadil Wahab in the name of helping him find a hidden treasure. When he didn’t get any hidden treasure, Wahab started demanding his money back. Sen took Wahab to the forest in Sukhi Sewaniya area in Bhopal on the day of the crime. He started demonstrating some occult practices and asked Wahab to close his eyes. When Aadil shut his eyes, Sen hit Wahab with a stone and killed him,” the ASP said.

Also Read: Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui’s bail plea rejected by Indore court

Police recovered Wahab’s body the next day from the forest of Sukhi Sewaniya area.

Police cracked the case and arrested the killer after going through several old cases of murder and interrogating at least 74 people, said the police officer.

In 2000, Sen had killed five people in Vidisha district in a similar fashion after blindfolding the five victims on the pretext of performing a special ritual to help them find a hidden treasure. Sen hit and killed all the five people to death with a stone. He was arrested in 2002 and the court sentenced him to life imprisonment. He was released from jail in 2017.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

SC refuses to stay ‘love jihad’ laws in UP, Uttarakhand; issues notice
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Covid-19: Firms may face problems in finding volunteers for vaccine trials in India
by Anonna Dutt
‘We encourage consultation’: SC while hearing petition against farm laws
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
India announce playing XI for Sydney Test, Navdeep Saini to make debut
by hindustantimes.com

latest news

Madam Chief Minister trailer: Richa Chadha takes on casteism and sexism
by HT Entertainment Desk
European medicines agency ponders approval for Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine
by Associated Press | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Democrats win one Georgia poll, poised to pick the second
by Yashwant Raj , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
Ecstasy pills worth Rs 50cr seized in Indore, racket has Telangana & Africa links
by Neha Jain | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.