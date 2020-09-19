Skeletons in MP hospital morgue: Ward boys suspended, action recommended against cops

Two bodies were found to be decaying at the morgue of the Indore hospital. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Representative)

Four ward boys of Indore’s Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) hospital were placed under suspension on Friday night and action was recommended against at least two police personnel based on an inquiry into the recovery of two skeletons from the hospital morgue in a span of three days, as per commissioner (revenue), Indore division.

Also, a show cause notice was issued to the hospital superintendent and another doctor in regard with the incident, according to the commissioner Pawan Sharma.

MY hospital, one of the biggest hospitals in Madhya Pradesh, happens to be a teaching hospital of MGM medical college, Indore.

The three-member inquiry committee headed by additional commissioner (revenue), Indore, Rajni Singh, completed the inquiry after inspecting the morgue and submitted its report to the commissioner, who had ordered the probe after the first skeleton was found on Tuesday.

The first skeleton found was of an unidentified man, whose body was allegedly left on a stretcher, unattended, in the morgue for about 10 days. The second skeleton of a three-month old baby was found in a box in the same morgue on Thursday, during the inspection by the inquiry committee, as per officials.

Commissioner Pawan Sharma said, “Based on the inquiry committee report, four ward boys of the hospital were suspended while action was recommended against a couple of police personnel to police authorities. A show cause notice was issued to the hospital superintendent Dr PS Thakur and another doctor while an order was issued for withholding two months’ increment of yet another doctor.”

Sharma added that the horrifying incidents were a result of a lack of a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the morgue. “Also, there was no authority assigned to manage the morgue. At the same time, lack of coordination between the police and hospital administration has also come to light. Hence, we are going to address all the issues immediately and simultaneously.”

The hospital superintendent Dr PS Thakur could not be reached for his comments on the latest developments.