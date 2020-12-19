Sections
Tiger found dead in suspicious circumstances in MP’s Seoni

The reason for the tiger’s death is yet to be ascertained. The post-mortem will be conducted Saturday morning.

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 09:22 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Bhopal

This is the second incident of tiger death in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh. (HT Photo/File/Representational use)

A tiger was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Seoni district, 344 km northeast of Bhopal on Friday evening. However, forest officials have ruled out the poaching angle.

“The body of adult male tiger was found in a forest area of Keolari near Pundrai village of South Seoni. All the body parts were found intact so it is not a case of poaching,” said RS Kori, the chief conservator of forest (CCF), Seoni.

The reason for the tiger’s death is yet to be ascertained. The post-mortem will be conducted Saturday morning.

This is the second incident of tiger death in Seoni district. Two days ago, the forest officials arrested a man with body parts of a tiger from Barghat region.



Later, the forest officials recovered the carcass of the tiger, which was killed by electrocution, from a forest area near Ugli village in the district.

“The investigation is still going on and a team of STF is trying to nab the other accused,” said CCF.

Protective big sister Ella separates elephants engaged in a sparring match. Watch

In another tiger related incident, a 40-year-old tribal woman was mauled to death by a tiger in the district, an official said on Friday. The victim, Sonwati, had gone to collect wood when the attack took place in Kopizhola, part of Barghat forest, Ranger BS Sanodia was quoted as saying by a news agency.

