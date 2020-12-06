Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bhopal / Two men beaten up for allegedly stealing diesel in MP’s Indore

Two men beaten up for allegedly stealing diesel in MP’s Indore

The accused who allegedly assaulted the two drivers are on the run. Police has registered a case and is further investigating the matter

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 11:41 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Bhopal

The video of the two victims being thrashed by the accused was doing the rounds of the social media on Saturday. (Sourced )

Two men were beaten up brutally and abused by three employees of a stone crusher unit in Indore for allegedly stealing diesel from dumpers, said police. The video of the incident went viral on social media on Saturday.

The accused Paras Bagwan, Shivnarayan Pandit and Pradeep Singh, who work at a stone crusher unit in Madhya Pradesh’s Betma town in Indore district, were booked under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (obscene comments) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC, said HN Mishra, deputy inspector general (DIG) of police.

A video of the incident went viral on social media on Saturday. In the video, the three accused were seen beating up Balaram Sargara and Pappu Parmar, both residents of village Machal, with belts.

They were also seen kicking the two in their faces and also hurling caste-based slurs at them.

Also Read: From 10 years in jail to fine of up to Rs 1 lakh: What MP’s freedom of religion law says

Mishra said, “Pappu Parmar and Balaram worked as drivers at the stone crusher. They were not getting their salaries for the past few months. On Friday, Bagwan called both the drivers to Rawad village, where Bagwan, Pandit and Singh beat them up accusing them of stealing diesel from the dumpers at the crushing unit. The accused also threatened the victims with dire consequences.”

All the three accused are absconding.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hyderabad polls analysis offers blueprint for BJP’s future strategy in Telangana
Dec 06, 2020 10:48 IST
Been only 14 days since first vaccine shot: Anil Vij after testing Covid-19 positive
Dec 06, 2020 11:42 IST
Farmers’ protests at Delhi borders enter Day 11; city traffic diverted
Dec 06, 2020 10:43 IST
16 injured due to cylinder blast in 4-storey Mumbai building, residents evacuated
Dec 06, 2020 11:25 IST

latest news

Here’s how airflow inside car may affect Covid-19 transmission risk decoded
Dec 06, 2020 11:41 IST
Been only 14 days since first vaccine shot: Anil Vij after testing Covid-19 positive
Dec 06, 2020 11:42 IST
Apple iPhone 13 Pro camera rumours: You might want to skip the iPhone 12
Dec 06, 2020 11:42 IST
Covid-19 deepens depression, anxiety among pregnant, postpartum women
Dec 06, 2020 11:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.