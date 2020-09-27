Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bhopal / Two railway employees accused of rape on Bhopal station premises

Two railway employees accused of rape on Bhopal station premises

The woman, resident of Mahoba, UP, told the police that Tiwari befriended her on Facebook, and invited her to Bhopal promising to get a job for her.

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 06:07 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Bhopal

The Government Railway Police has registered a case of gangrape against the duo and arrested the prime accused. (Shutterstock)

A 22-year-old woman hailing from Uttar Pradesh was on Saturday allegedly raped by two railway employees at the Bhopal main station here, the police said.

“We have arrested prime accused Rajesh Tiwari (age around 45), security counselor and in-charge of disaster management with Bhopal division and detained another railway employee,” Bhopal Superintendent of Railway Police (SRP) Hitesh Choudhary told PTI.

The woman, resident of Mahoba, UP, told the police that Tiwari befriended her on Facebook, and invited her to Bhopal promising to get a job for her.

When she arrived, Tiwari put her up in a room on the first floor of the West Central Railways’ office at Bhopal main station.



He and his friend - another railway employee - gave her a drink laced with drugs and raped her, she said in the complaint.

After she regained consciousness, she approached the Government Railway Police who registered a case of gangrape against the duo and arrested Tiwari.

“We have detained the other railway employe but we are waiting for the woman to identify him after which he would be arrested,” the SRP said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 deaths in India near 1 million
Sep 27, 2020 04:35 IST
10th al-Qaeda operative, part of group planning to trigger attacks in India, arrested
Sep 27, 2020 05:58 IST
‘All must unite against Centre’, says SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal
Sep 27, 2020 05:07 IST
PM Modi to address 69th episode of Mann Ki Baat programme
Sep 27, 2020 05:42 IST

latest news

1 shot and killed, 7 wounded at Iowa biker gathering: Police
Sep 27, 2020 06:13 IST
Passenger bus catches fire in Pakistan, 13 killed
Sep 27, 2020 06:15 IST
Two railway employees accused of rape on Bhopal station premises
Sep 27, 2020 06:07 IST
Joe Biden compares Donald Trump to Goebbels, saying he’s promoting a ‘lie’
Sep 27, 2020 06:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.