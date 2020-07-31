Sections
Home / Bhopal / Ujjain man throws live-in partner off flyover, crime captured on CCTV

Ujjain man throws live-in partner off flyover, crime captured on CCTV

Police said the accused was identified as Sachin Baurasi, 30, a resident of Jabran Colony in Neelganga area, who works as a sanitation worker.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 08:53 IST

By Anand Nigam | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times Ujjain/Bhopal

Kajal’s body was found on Wednesday morning under Hari Phatak overbridge near government Madhavganj School. (HT Archive)

A man was arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Thursday evening after he was caught throwing his live-in partner off a flyover early on Wednesday on CCTV cameras installed on the spot, said police.

Police said the accused was identified as Sachin Baurasi, 30, a resident of Jabran Colony in Neelganga area, who works as a sanitation worker, and the woman was identified as Kajal, 24, who used to beg in Mahakal and Begumganj areas of the city.

Her body was found on Wednesday morning under Hari Phatak overbridge near government Madhavganj School.

“During the investigation, police seized footage from the CCTV cameras installed on the bridge. The accused was seen strolling with the victim on the bridge at about 1.30am on Wednesday,” Rupesh Dwivedi, Ujjain’s additional superintendent of police (ASP), said.



“Then they sat at a spot on the flyover for sometime before the two were seen strolling again and the man was seen suddenly lifting the woman with his both hands and throwing her off the bridge,” Dwivedi said.

He said a police team arrested Baurasi from the railway station and he was unaware that his crime had been captured on CCTV cameras.

The man confessed to having committed the crime during interrogation and said that Kajal, who also belonged to Ujjain, and he had been living as live-in partners for the past two years, Dwivedi said.

“The accused believed that the woman had an affair with another man. Hence, he decided to kill her. He chose the time and spot to kill her while believing that nobody would see him commit the crime,” he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Vice President Naidu hails New Education Policy, teachers differ on language and all the latest news
Jul 31, 2020 09:21 IST
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Jul 31, 2020
Jul 31, 2020 09:20 IST
First-ever EU cyber sanctions hit Russian, Chinese, North Koreans
Jul 31, 2020 09:16 IST
Dog locked inside a car on hot day yelps, passerby notices and rescues it
Jul 31, 2020 09:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.