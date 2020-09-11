Viral post claims 3 MP Covid deaths due to lack of oxygen, probe reveals truth

Maharashtra government has ordered oxygen cylinder producing units in the state to only serve the needs in the state. (Bloomberg Photo)

Even as the Madhya Pradesh government is trying to restore supply of oxygen from Maharashtra, a social media message claiming at least three Covid patients had died in a private medical college’s hospital due to want of oxygen in Dewas district--153 kilometres south west of Bhopal-- went viral, prompting the district administration to institute an inquiry and later deny any such happening, as per an official statement.

“A joint team of chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr MP Sharma, civil surgeon Dr Atul Kumar Bidwai, assistant hospital manager Dharmendra Jat inspected the hospital at the instruction of the district collector Chandramauli Shukla after news did rounds on social media/electronic media about the death of three patients due to want of oxygen on September 8. The team found that there was availability of 400 oxygen cylinders in the hospital and there was enough oxygen for 156 patients admitted,” said an official press release from the CMHO office on Thursday.

The release further stated that the four deaths at the hospital were not related to coronavirus.

“There were deaths of four patients in the hospital on September 8- Shantabai, 65, Ashok Nanuram Kumawat, 42, Jubobai, 74, and Anandrao, 52. They died due to different diseases and all these four patients had tested negative for coronavirus,” it said.

A district administration official said, “No one came forward to lodge any complaint regarding any death caused due to want of oxygen but the inquiry was instituted in view of the social media post.”

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he had a talk with Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday and urged him to resume supply of oxygen to Madhya Pradesh for Covid patients.

Talking to journalists, Chouhan said the state government was also working on short-term and long-term plans to increase production of medical oxygen in the state itself.

Notably, Maharashtra government, on September7, ordered that 80% of oxygen produced in units in the state will be used only for medical treatment in the state and the remaining 20% can be used for industrial purposes in Maharashtra itself.