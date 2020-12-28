Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bhopal / Vyapam scam: CBI summons 60 accused before special court

Vyapam scam: CBI summons 60 accused before special court

Of the 154 cases being probed by CBI under the Vyapam scam, this is the last case in which investigation had been pending for the past five years

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 17:58 IST

By Shruti Tomar, Hindustan Times Bhopal

In all, 3,500 people were accused by the CBI in different cases. (AFP File)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s investigating officer has summoned 60 people, including medical students, the director of a private medical college and two officers of the medical education department, to appear before its special court in Gwalior on December 30 in connection with alleged fraud and cheating committed in PMT 2011 as a part of a multi-level Vyapam scam, said CBI advocate.

CBI advocate Bharat Bhushan Sharma said, “The final charge sheet will be filed on December 30 in the case of the fraud committed by a private medical college of Bhopal by giving admission to undeserving candidates in PMT 2011.”

“The case was registered in 2013 by a special task force (STF) of the state government against three medical students only. After the Supreme Court order, the CBI took over the case in July 2015. After investigating the case for five years, CBI accused 57 other people too. They included 39 medical students, 11 officials of the management of the private medical college, which is one of the main Covid-19 dedicated hospitals in Bhopal, then director of medical education (DME), then joint director of medical education and five others,” said an investigating officer, requesting anonymity.

Also Read: CBI cast a wide net, scrutinised 16 lakh people to nab Vyapam scam accused



CBI also sought sanction from the department of medical education to prosecute then DME and joint DME, said the officer.



According to the complaint of the Vyapam scam whistle blower, Ashish Chaturvedi, lodged with the Special Task Force in Gwalior in 2013, a few medical students of second, third and final year of MBBS had appeared in the Pre-Medical Test (PMT) 2011 and topped the exam. They had locked the government quota seats and later vacated them for undeserving students.

“In the investigation, it was found that private medical college had paid students studying in medical colleges in MP and others states to appear in PMT 2011 and to lock the seats during the first round of counselling. The medical students had vacated the seats after counselling. Later, the private medical college had admitted undeserving students to the seats after taking donations. Then DME and joint DME also acted against the rules,” said the officer.

Of the 154 cases being probed by CBI under the Vyapam scam, this is the last case in which investigation had been pending for the past five years. “Now, CBI is left with eight cases in which supplementary charge sheets will be filed,” said the officer.

In all, 3,500 people were accused by the CBI in different cases.

The Vyapam scam came to light in July 2013 when Indore Police arrested 20 impersonators who appeared for the medical entrance examination to help undeserving candidates secure high ranks. The cheating net also involved a clique of politicians and bureaucrats that facilitated the fraud in exchange for bribes, according to investigators. The CBI took over the case in 2015.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Centre calls farmers for meeting over farm laws on December 30 in Delhi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
PM flags off 100th run of Kisan Rail in Maharashtra, congratulates farmers
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
ED has woken up after 10 years: Sanjay Raut on summons to wife
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Donald Trump defies Chinese warning, signs off on law on next Dalai Lama
by Shishir Gupta

latest news

ITR: Last date for filing is Dec 31. Here is how to file your online
by hindustatimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
No ‘zero night’ celebration on New Year’s eve in Bhubaneswar
by Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
NHAI updates FASTag app to provide balance status to users
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
People with severe Covid-19, secondary blood infections may have worse health outcomes: Study
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.