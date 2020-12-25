Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bhopal / ‘Will bury you 10-feet deep’: Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan warns mafia

‘Will bury you 10-feet deep’: Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan warns mafia

Chouhan was speaking at a Good Governance Day event, organised to mark the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 21:53 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Press Trust of India

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan warned anti-social elements in Madhya Pradesh and asked them to not cause trouble. (ANI)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday warned mafia elements he will bury them 10 feet deep if they don’t leave the state.

Chouhan was speaking at a Good Governance Day event, organised to mark the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“Leave Madhya Pradesh, otherwise I will bury you 10 feet deep into the ground and your whereabouts will not be known,” he said, warning mafia and others involved in illegal activities.

Good governance, which means a regime where people don’t face any trouble, is prevailing in MP now, Chouhan said.

Speaking at the event in Babai in Hoshangabad district ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s online interaction with farmers nationwide, Chouhan said he won’t spare anyone who indulges in unlawful activities.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

From BJP to Mamata Banerjee, a 10,000 farmer rally challenge in Kolkata
by HT Correspondent
Amit Shah to start 2-day visit to Assam, Manipur tomorrow
by hindustatimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
What’s in Centre’s trial run ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout
by hindustantimes.com, Edited by Meenakshi Ray
‘Second innings’: 64-yr-old retired bank official in Odisha enrols in MBBS
by Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Sparshita Saxena

latest news

State’s students can now take JEE Main in Punjabi
by HT Correspondent
Japan confirms cases of new coronavirus variant
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral
Sukhdev Thapar Trust calls for direct approach road to martyr’s house
by HT Correspondent
Arsenal vs Chelsea highlights Boxing Day in EPL
by Associated Press
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.