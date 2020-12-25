Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bhopal / ‘In dangerous mood, will bury you’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan warns gangsters

‘In dangerous mood, will bury you’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan warns gangsters

‘I will not spare wrongdoers,” chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Friday.

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 23:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bhopal

File photo: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (ANI)

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan warned mafia and asked them to leave the state else he will bury them in 10 feet deep in the ground.

While addressing people in a programme organised to mark the birth anniversary of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Babai, Hoshangabad on Friday, Chouhan said, “Nowadays I am in a dangerous mood. I will not spare wrongdoers.”

“We (state government) are running a campaign against mafia who have constructed house, buildings by using their muscle power and influence. Mafia leave Madhya Pradesh, else I will bury you 10 feet deep into the ground and your whereabouts will not be known to anyone.”

Also read: ‘FASTag fee collection reaches Rs 80 crore per day’ - NHAI

Chouhan said, “Good governance is being implemented in the state as per the vision of former prime minister late Atal Bihari Ji. There will be rule of law in the state, not of goons and miscreants”.

Defining good governance, Chouhan said, “good governance means ensuring that the benefits of government services reach the public with a fixed time frame without any bribe and it is happening in MP”.

He announced the construction of a huge memorial in memory of late former PM Vajpayee in Gwalior which will outline his personality, activities and life’s philosophy.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BJP will ‘show stellar performance in TN,’ says Javadekar; evades questions on AIADMK alliance
by Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Theft case filed after 100 kg gold kept under CBI’s lock and key goes missing
by Divya Chandrababu
Defying police deployment, Uttarakhand farmers march towards Delhi
by HT Correspondent
MNS workers vandalise Amazon godowns in Pune, Mumbai
by Naresh Kamath

latest news

284 new Covid cases in J&K, one fatality
by HT Correspondent
Independents join Apni Party, Omar says one of 2 won DDC polls on NC mandate
by Mir Ehsan
Over 120K people ‘lose’ jobs during Covid-19 pandemic in Gautam Budh Nagar
by HT Correspondent
Segregated waste collection in Chandigarh remains plagued with issues
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.