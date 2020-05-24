Bidita goes back to singing!

‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’ actor Bidita Bag has made the most of the lockdown period. The actor has shot for two short films on mobile at her home and has picked up singing once again besides, doing other things.

“I am a trained singer and was a performing artiste since childhood. I lead the prayer in my school and was invited to perform during Durga Puja and other traditional ceremonies. But when you stop practicing the talent in you takes a backseat. You need regular riyaz to continue singing.After ages I took out my keyboard and restarted singing. I’m practicing but as of now I am too apprehensive to go back to singing completely as I know I won’t be able to deliver at the moment,” she said over phone.

Bidita has done four projects in Lucknow – Babumoshai Bandookbaz, web series ‘Bhaukaal’, yet to release film ‘I Am Draupadi’ (working title) and in February she shot for ‘Lakeerein’. The two short films she shot at her home are ‘Happy Quarantine’ and ‘We Need to Talk’. “I have shot my part from my home on mobile camera. I did make-up, costume, cinematography and lighting part like a pro. Besides, I am the creative producer of both the films. So, there has been some good utilisation of quarantine.”

In ‘Happy Quarantine’ she plays Jennie (of Aladdin) while, ‘We Need to Talk’ is about relationships. Story of the latter is derived from real incidents and its two characters have their own back story where one’s marriage got delayed while other’s was broken,” tells ‘The Sholey Girl.’

The actor was dubbing for ‘Fauji Calling’ with actor Sharman Joshi when the lockdown happened. “A lot has been happening on personal front too. My brother is stuck in Delhi, bhabhi in Sri Lanka and parents are in Kolkata while I am alone in Mumbai’s containment zone. Also, after the Amphan Cyclone in Kolkata, I am not able to establish contact with my parents as all power and telecommunication is down. Thankfully, they are safe!”

Bidita is feels it is fine to live alone and do house chores. “I am used to doing all household tasks and comfortably stay home when there is not much work. It was only after I fractured my leg, I got a maid for some help. During the ongoing crisis I’m deeply saddened with those employers who are not readily paying their domestic help and staff as this is the time when they need our support the most,” she said.

She had some good work in hand to be started in May-June. “I have not heard anything from them till now so wondering if those projects will happen again or not! For actors it’s surely a tough-time ahead. I just want to lead a normal life. I don’t know what will be the new normal. There is constant worry for work but still we should be more considerate towards people who work for us be it our make-up person, attendant and others as they are my responsibility.”