Ahead of Bihar polls, BJP highlights new education policy to woo teachers

Ahead of assembly polls in Bihar, the BJP on Thursday tried to reach out the teaching community of the state by counting the benefits of the Centre’s new National Education Policy (NEP).

For this, they choose defence minister Rajnath Singh, a teacher-turned-politician, who hailed the NEP 2020 “as a policy which corresponds to the need of changing India of the 21st century.”

Singh was interacting with teachers and intellectuals of the state through a virtual meeting organised by the state BJP unit. Bihar has close to 4 lakh teachers at university and college level.

Elections for the 243-member Bihar assembly are due to be announced soon.

“The Centre framed the new NEP 2020 for the holistic development of our children and youth. After 34 years a new education policy has come. It is a combination of old and new education systems. This has been prepared keeping in view the aspirations of a new India,” said Singh.

Singh also used the occasion to take a swipe at the education system and concept at the time of Lalu Prasad. “One has worked with the concept of Charwaha vidyalaya, in a rule where rallies of different nomenclatures were held,” he said in an oblique reference to rallies organised from time to time by RJD leaders. “It was a very tough and compelling situation for teachers,” he said and reminded them of the period where for a large part of their service they were on the roads demanding their salaries.

“Teachers of Bihar had seen bad days. We want that no teacher faces any type of problem,” he said.

Dwelling further on the new NEP that the policy would help teachers and schools create such an environment which will help a student get attached to the process of learning that suits his capability and talent. “It encourages children towards activity-based and discovery-based learning,” he added.

That both the BJP and its alliance partner, the JD (U) is trying to woo the teachers is apparent from the fact that the state cabinet only recently had given its nod for 15% increase in the basic salary of school teachers and librarians appointed since 2006 through the panchayati raj institutions and urban civic bodies.

Along with the government contribution to the employee provident fund (EPF), the total hike will come to over 20%.

It will be effective from April 1, 2021, and will benefit over 3.75 lakh teachers. The cabinet also gave its nod to the long awaited revised service conditions.

The teachers will also get a one-time option for choice inter-district transfer and also EPF and promotion benefits besides having promotional avenues, with 50% vacancies in the secondary schools to be filled with the eligible teachers from middle school. They will also have the opportunity to go up to the headmaster grade.

During his Independence Day speech, chief minister Nitish Kumar had set the agenda for his next term as well by announcing that 33,916 teachers would be recruited soon.