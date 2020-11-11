Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar result is ‘victory of hopes and aspirations’, says Amit Shah

Bihar result is ‘victory of hopes and aspirations’, says Amit Shah

BJP president JP Nadda said the people of Bihar have rejected dynasty, corruption, divisive politics and expressed faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 00:19 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

West Bengal, Nov 06 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata on Friday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday claimed ‘victory of hopes and aspirations’ in Bihar with votes still being counted for assembly election 2020.

“Every section in Bihar has rejected the politics of casteism and appeasement and has accepted NDA’s development politics. This is a win for the hopes and aspirations of every Bihari. It is also a win for the double engine of development as represented by PM Modi and Nitish Kumar. I want to congratulate every BJP worker for this win,” Shah said in a tweet.

He thanked the people of Bihar for choosing ‘development, progress and good governance’.

Click here for live updates of Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020



BJP president JP Nadda said the people of Bihar have rejected dynasty, corruption, divisive politics and expressed faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

“People of Bihar stamped their approval on welfare policies of Modi govt and work done by Nitish Kumar-led NDA government,” he tweeted.

The Bihar assembly has a total strength of 243 members with a majority mark of 122 seats.

Counting of votes continued till late on Tuesday night for the 243-member Bihar assembly elections, in which the NDA, comprising of BJP, JD(U), VIP and HAM, was locked in a tough fight against the grand opposition alliance that included RJD, Congress and left parties.

Click here for full coverage of Bihar Assembly Election 2020

The results have been delayed as the number of polling stations were increased from 72,723 earlier to 1,06,515, an increase of 46.5 per cent over the previous election, to ensure adherence to social distancing measures in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar Results Live: 223 seats declared, counting still on for 20, says EC
Nov 11, 2020 01:05 IST
Bihar taught world its first lesson in democracy, says PM Modi on BJP’s big win
Nov 11, 2020 01:19 IST
People of Bihar rejected politics of casteism, says BJP chief JP Nadda
Nov 11, 2020 00:22 IST
With votes still being counted, BJP, JD (U) leaders hold parleys at CM’s official residence
Nov 11, 2020 00:09 IST

latest news

Mumbai Indians defeat Delhi Capitals, winning IPL 2020. Tweeple react
Nov 11, 2020 01:22 IST
Dispute over Covid duties: Punjab and Haryana HC for transfer of two junior doctors
Nov 11, 2020 01:18 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Tejashwi gets largest party, but not crown
Nov 11, 2020 01:16 IST
Covid-19 positive pregnant woman gives birth prematurely at Mira Road hospital, ; mother and baby discharged
Nov 11, 2020 01:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.