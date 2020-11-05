Assembly Election 2020: Leaders sharpen attack before Bihar final phase

Sections
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday sharpened his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, launching a scathing attack on the leaders over the migrant crisis and the issue of jobs.

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 06:00 IST

By HT Correspondent and Agencies, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at an election rally during of Bihar Assembly elections in Madhepura, Bihar, India on Wednesday November 04, 2020. (Photo:Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Kumar had promised he would provide jobs to the youth and “change” Bihar, but he could not deliver, Gandhi said, addressing an election rally at Bihariganj, from where socialist leader Sharad Yadav’s daughter, Subhashini Yadav, is contesting the ongoing assembly polls on a Congress seat.

“When the youth today ask Kumar during his public meetings about the jobs he had promised, he threatens them, chases them away and gets them thrashed,” Gandhi alleged.

He also alleged that PM Modi and Kumar did not help poor labourers and workers during the coronavirus lockdown, rather they got them “lathicharged”, and are asking for their votes now.



Gandhi described Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) as “Modi Voting Machine” (MVM), and asserted the youth of Bihar is “angry” this time and will vote out the National Democratic Alliance government.

Praising Sharad Yadav, Gandhi said the veteran leader taught him a lot and was in a way a “guru” to him.

Not only Gandhi, with a day to go for campaigning to end for 78 assembly seats before the final round of the three-phase Bihar elections, leaders of other parties too stepped up their campaign on Wednesday.

The polling for third phase is slated for November 7. Results will be out on November 10.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda addressed rallies in Bihar with state president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal and Saran MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy. He later held a road show at Narkatiaganj. “It’s PM Narendra Modi who has changed the culture of Indian politics and now opposition has learned to follow suit. But then, you have to be careful about Yuvraj,” he said, referring to Congress ally Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav. .

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath raked up the nationalism issue and tried to corner Congress on the admission by a Pakistani politician that the country had hand in the Pulwama terror attack.

The defence minister questioned Gandhi’s “silence” in the wake of the Pakistani leader’s remarks.

