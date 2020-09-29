Sections
Bhim Army launches PDA with regional parties to contest Bihar assembly polls

Chandrashekhar Azad said the PDA will fight against the casteist and communal forces to provide a new alternative to the people of Bihar.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 09:15 IST

By Rajesh Kumar Singh, Hindustan Times Luckow

him Army founder Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan (sitting second from left) at the launch of the Progressive Democratic Alliance in Patna. (HT PHOTO)

Bhim Army founder Chandrashekar Azad Ravan on Monday announced the launch of Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA) in alliance with regional political parties to contest the Bihar assembly election.

Chandrashekar launched the PDA with Jan Adhikar Party led by Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav in a programme in Patna.

Azad Samaj Party (ASP) - a political outfit launched by the Bhim Army will also join the alliance to contest assembly election in Bihar, he said.

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Bahujan Mukti Party (BMP) which is active in Bundelkhand and East UP region of Uttar Pradesh also joined the alliance.



Click here for full coverage of Bihar assemble election.

Chandrashekhar had launched his election campaign in August by with organising public meetings in the Dalit dominated areas of Bihar. He also visited the flood hit areas of North Bihar and attacked the JD (U)- BJP government for neglecting the poor people whose houses and crops were damaged in the flood.

“The PDA will fight against the casteist and communal forces to provide a new alternative to the people of Bihar. The PDA will release its common minimum programme, the name of the candidates on the 243 seats will be finalized soon,” Chandrashekhar said.

The PDA has called upon the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party led by former union minister Upendra Kushwaha and Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan to join the alliance, he said.

