‘Big blow’: Ahead of Bihar polls, two Congress MLAs and RJD senior join JD(U)

In a blow to the Congress party ahead of Bihar assembly polls, two of its sitting MLAs - Purnima Yadav and Sudarshan Kumar - quit the party to join the Janata Dal (United) on Friday.

Former minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Udai Narain Rai alias Bhola Rai, who represented Rabhopur assembly constituency of Vaishali district, also accepted the JD(U)’s membership at a function held at the party office in presence of Munger MP Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh.

Purnima Yadav, who is the wife of JD(U) legislator from Nawada Kaushal Yadav, was fielded on the Congress’s ticket from Govindpur constituency of the same district in 2015 under an adjustment and won the seat. Her husband had previously declared that she would be joining her original party (JD-U) ahead of the assembly elections and contest from the same seat.

Barbigha MLA Sudarshan Kumar, grandson of former Congress stalwart Rajo Singh, finally joined the JD(U) on the insistence of minister Ashok Choudhary. Sudharshan was among the legislators who had planned to leave the Congress after Choudhary was removed as the state chief in September 2017.

Congress MLC Prem Chandra Mishra, however, said that the party was aware of the desertions well in advance and never sought to keep them in its fold after they kept them disassociated from the party’s functions.

“Their departure would not affect the health of the organisation anyway,” said Mishra.

The JD(U) eyes a major gain in Bhola Rai’s desertion to the RJD as he had allegedly left his Raghopur constituency for election of RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his family members, including opposition leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. Currently, Tejashwi Yadav is an MLA from the same constituency.

RJD chief spokesman Bhai Birendra said that Bhola Rai was made MLC and a minister by the party chief for his gesture. “No other party would give him the honour and respect which he received by the RJD. However, he had left the party long ago and his joining to the JD(U) would not affect the RJD’s prospects anyway,” said Birendra.

Last month, three RJD MLAs - Chandrika Rai (Parsa Assembly constituency), who is also the father-in-law of RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav; Jaivardhan Yadav alias Baccha Yadav (Paliganj) and Faraz Fatmi (Keoti) - had joined the JD(U). Fatmi was expelled from the party on the charges of indulging in anti-party activities.

Spokesman of Upendra Kushwala-led Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), which is the constituent of Grand Alliance, Abhishek Jha also bade adieu and joined the JD(U). Building construction minister Ashok Chaudhary was also present at the event.