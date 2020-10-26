Bihar Assembly Election 2020: 4 alliances, 5 CM candidates give ample choice to electorate

The upcoming three-phase Bihar polls – the first to be held amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic -- have four distinct alliances, who are trying their luck at the hustings. This will be the first election, where there are at least five declared chief ministerial candidates in the race.

Here’s a look at the alliances and their CM candidates.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA)

Initially, it was an alliance of three ruling parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Janata Dal (United) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), but later the LJP snapped its ties following a face-off with the JD (U), headed by CM and party chief Nitish Kumar. The exit of the LJP had led to the entry of two outfits into the NDA fold such Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Bollywood set designer Mukesh Sahni-led Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

The NDA stuck to its pre-poll announcement and reposed its faith in Kumar as the CM candidate of the alliance.

The alliance worked out a seat-sharing formula, which also satisfied the new entrants. The JD (U) accommodated the HAM-S from its quota of 122 seats, and the BJP adjusted the VIP from its quota of constituencies.

Grand Alliance (GA)

The GA, or the mahagathbandhan, comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and the Left parties, is in direct fight with the NDA. The alliance suffered setbacks after HAM-S and Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) quit the alliance. Tejashwi Prasad Yadav (31), the younger son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, who is languishing in a Ranchi jail following his conviction in multiple fodder scam cases, has emerged as the CM face for the GA.

Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA)

PDA, an alliance of four smaller parties, has announced former Member of Parliament (MP) Rajiv Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav of the Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) as its CM candidate. The other members of the alliance are the Azad Samaj Party, the Bahujan Mukti Party (BMP) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). The alliance is fighting against the NDA and other fronts in the upcoming Bihar polls. This is a new alliance, which is making its debut in electoral politics. However, Yadav is not a greenhorn to electoral politics.

Grand Democratic Secular Front (GDSF)

Kushwaha, who walked out of the GA and was also overlooked by both the BJP and JD (U), has formed the GDSF. He has tied up with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Janwadi Party (Socialist) and Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). Kuswaha was with the ruling NDA until 2018. He was also a minister of state (MoS) for human resource development (HRD) in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet until December 2017. He is the CM’s face from the GDSF.

Pushpam Priya, who formed the Plurals Party, has also announced herself as a CM candidate in the assembly polls, which will be held on October 28, November 3 and 7, respectively.

The results for the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly will be declared on November 10.

